Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

A pair of bitter and historic English Premier League rivalries highlight the weekend calendar of televised games from Europe, while teams in Spain and Italy will continue to jockey for position atop their respective league tables.

EPL: When crosstown teams clash in any sport, the standings are often irrelevant. So records won’t matter much when fourth-place Liverpool — coming off a 7-0 Champions League win over Spartak Moskva — makes the mile journey to the north end of Walton Lane to face 10th-place Everton in the Liverpool Derby on Sunday (NBCSN, Telemundo, 6:15 a.m. PST).

But when the teams are 1-2 in the table — as are Manchester City and Manchester United — there is more than bragging rights at stake. That will be true Sunday when United heads to East Manchester with a chance to hand City its first league loss of the season and pull within five points of the leaders (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.).

La Liga: Unbeaten Barcelona is threatening to run away with the Spanish title, making Real Madrid’s visit to Sevilla on Saturday important for both teams since they enter the weekend eight points off the lead (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m.). Barcelona, meanwhile, will be out to extend that margin when it travels to Villarreal on Sunday (BeIN Sports, 11:35 a.m).

Serie A: A draw and a loss to start October dropped Juventus to third in the standings, but the six-time defending Italian champions have lost just once since. Another win Saturday, over league-leading Inter Milan (BeIN Sports, 11:30 a.m.) in Turin, would move them into first place for the first time in more than three months.