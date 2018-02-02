What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich, 16 points clear of the rest of the league with 14 games to play, has already begun clearing space for a sixth straight league trophy. But the battle behind Bayern is far less certain with three points separating the next six teams. Two of those clubs — fifth-place Leipzig and seventh-place Borussia Monchengladbach — square off Saturday in Monchengladbach in a game that could leave the winner second in the table (FS2, UDN, 9:30 a.m. PST).