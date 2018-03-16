What to watch in international soccer this weekend

England: Now that Manchester United has been bounced from the Champions League and has no more than a remote mathematical possibility of catching Manchester City in the league race, the domestic FA Cup is the last shot at earning something from the team's record-spending spree this season. Man U will try to keep that quest alive Saturday when it meets Brighton in the tournament quarterfinals (FS2, 12:30 p.m. PDT). In Saturday's other FA Cup quarterfinal, Swansea City meets Tottenham (FS1, 5 a.m.) while Sunday's quarterfinals will see Wigan — the only lower-tier team left in the competition — playing Southampton (FS2, 6:30 a.m.) and Leicester City playing host to Chelsea (FS2, 9:30 a.m.)