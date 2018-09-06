Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget released from U.S. national team to continue treatment on abdominal strain

Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget has been released from the U.S. national team and sent back to Southern California to continue treatment on an abdominal strain he sustained last month.
The injury was originally reported as an abductor issue.
Lletget’s call-up to the national team on Sunday was his first since March 2017, when he scored five minutes into his first competitive international game. But less than 15 minutes later he had to leave the World Cup qualifier after Honduran defender Ever Alvarado stomped on his left foot, dislodging a bone and ending his season. He hasn’t played for the U.S. since.
It took surgery and months of painful rehab to get Lletget back on the field with the Galaxy and to prove he deserved to return to the national team. But he never got a chance to train with the team; a strain he suffered in last month’s draw with the Los Angeles Football Club limited his participation in practice to light jogging and stretching on the sidelines.
“I’m feeling good as far as I’m happy to be here and be part of the group,” Lletget said before being sent home. “I’m a little doubtful as far as moving forward. I’m doing my best to get back on the field healthy.
“But every four or five games something pops up, unfortunately.”
Lletget also missed several games earlier this summer after rolling his ankle. The Galaxy, in danger of falling out of the Western Conference playoff race, hope to have Lletget back for their next game Sept. 15 in Toronto.