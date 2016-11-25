Injury woes continue for Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany

It is estimated that 35 separate injuries have kept Vincent Kompany out for a total of 2 1/2 years since he joined Manchester City in 2008.

Now, the unlucky defender could be facing another six weeks on the sidelines.

Kompany visited a specialist in Barcelona this week after damaging ligaments in his right knee during a Premier League game at Crystal Palace last weekend. The specialist agreed with the initial prognosis of City's doctors that the Belgium international will miss the next four to six weeks, potentially ruling him out until the new year.

City manager Pep Guardiola gave the injury prognosis at a news conference on Friday, marking another setback for the team's captain who hasn't completed a game in five starts this season. He has come off injured in three of them.

It leaves City with just two out-and-out center backs — John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi — for a busy next month, although Guardiola suggested he would not be dipping into the transfer market in January as he has possible central-defensive cover in Fernandinho and Bacary Sagna.

One player who won't be featuring at center back is Yaya Toure, who played in that position for Barcelona under Guardiola in the 2009 Champions League final against Manchester United. Barcelona won 2-0.

Toure is back in favor at City after missing the first three months of the season because Guardiola was unhappy with comments by the midfielder's agent. Guardiola said Toure will continue to play in a “more offensive” position.

City visits Burnley in the league on Saturday.