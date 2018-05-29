Walker Zimmerman returns to LAFC after successful stint with U.S. national team

After a Memorial Day victory over Bolivia, the U.S. national team overhauled its roster Tuesday before heading off to Europe for exhibitions against Ireland and France.
Among the players returned to their club teams was center back Walker Zimmerman, who will return to a Los Angeles Football Club in need of defensive help. LAFC is without captain and center back Laurent Ciman, who is in training with Belgium's World Cup team, and center back Dejan Jakovic, who will sit out Saturday's game in Dallas after receiving a red card in last weekend's draw with D.C. United.
Questionable is outside back Steven Beitashour, who missed the D.C. United game with a hamstring strain.
Interim U.S. coach Dave Sarachan, who is unbeaten since taking over for Bruce Arena last October, made 10 changes to his roster. Among those called up were goalkeeper William Yarbrough of Mexican club Leon, defender DeAndre Yedlin from England's Newcastle United and forward Bobby Wood from Hamburg in Germany.
With 50 international caps, Yedlin is the most experienced player on the roster.
In addition to Zimmerman — who scored his first international goal in the 3-0 win over Bolivia — six other players were released from the team, among them Christian Pulisic of Germany's Borussia Dortmund. With the changes, the average age of the U.S. roster rose to 23 years, 102 days. The 25-man roster includes players from clubs in nine countries, though just four come off MLS rosters.
The U.S., which did not qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, will play Ireland on Saturday in Dublin before meeting France on June 9 in Lyon.
The roster
Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland, Denmark), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew), William Yarbrough (Club León)
Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Shaq Moore (Levante), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls), Antonee Robinson (Everton), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)
Midfielders: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Joe Corona (Club America), Luca de la Torre (Fulham), Julian Green (Stuttgart), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Keaton Parks (Benfica), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht, Belgium), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain)
Forwards: Andrija Novakovich (Reading), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)