Walker Zimmerman returns to LAFC after successful stint with U.S. national team

In addition to Zimmerman — who scored his first international goal in the 3-0 win over Bolivia — six other players were released from the team, among them Christian Pulisic of Germany's Borussia Dortmund. With the changes, the average age of the U.S. roster rose to 23 years, 102 days. The 25-man roster includes players from clubs in nine countries, though just four come off MLS rosters.