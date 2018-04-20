What to watch in international soccer this weekend

La Liga: Atletico Madrid's hopes of winning the Spanish title have faded in the wake of Barcelona's 39-game league unbeaten streak. But now second-place Atletico, which has won only three of its last seven, is beginning to look back in worry since the three teams behind it have all made up ground in the last six weeks. Charging hardest is fifth-place Real Betis, which has won six in a row going into Sunday's match in Madrid (BeIN Sports en Espanol, 1 p.m.)