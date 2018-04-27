What to watch in international soccer this weekend

Serie A: The only other major European league race still unsettled is in Italy, where Juventus holds a slim one-point lead over Napoli with four games left. The race tightened last week when Napoli handed the front-runners their first loss since mid-November. And Juventus faces a challenge in trying to regain control this week, traveling to Milan to meet fifth-place Inter Milan on Saturday (BeIN Sports, 11:40 a.m. PDT). A loss by Juventus would open the door for Napoli, which would move atop the table for the first time since early March with a Juventus loss or tie and win of its own Sunday at mid-table Florentina (BeIN Sports, 9 a.m. PDT).