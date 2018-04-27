What to watch in international soccer this weekend

The championship chase in Spain is winding down while the one in Italy is heating up. And in England, a French legend will bid adieu to one of the sport's grandest cathedrals, highlighting the European soccer schedule on TV.
La Liga: The race for the Spanish league title has been over for some time but it will officially end Sunday if unbeaten Barcelona earns at least a point in its match with relegation-bound Deportiva La Coruna. (BeIN Sports, 11:30 a.m. PDT). There's a chance Barcelona could figuratively hoist the Cup before it even takes the field if second-place Atletico Madrid fails to win the early game at Alaves. (BeIN Sports en Espanol, 7 a.m. PDT).
Serie A: The only other major European league race still unsettled is in Italy, where Juventus holds a slim one-point lead over Napoli with four games left. The race tightened last week when Napoli handed the front-runners their first loss since mid-November. And Juventus faces a challenge in trying to regain control this week, traveling to Milan to meet fifth-place Inter Milan on Saturday (BeIN Sports, 11:40 a.m. PDT). A loss by Juventus would open the door for Napoli, which would move atop the table for the first time since early March with a Juventus loss or tie and win of its own Sunday at mid-table Florentina (BeIN Sports, 9 a.m. PDT).
EPL: Outgoing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger makes his final trip to the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday when he faces Manchester United and personal nemesis Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford (NBCSN, Telemundo, 8:30 a.m. PDT).
