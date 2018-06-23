Belgium blitzes Tunisia as it eyes path to final

With heavy favorites Argentina, Spain, Germany and Brazil struggling to find their World Cup footing, a path to the final may be opening up for Belgium, which blitzed Tunisia 5-2 Saturday, giving it two dominant victories in as many games in Russia.
Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku had two first-half goals, Eden Hazard added two others, one in each half, before second-half substitute Michy Batshuayi closed out the Belgian scoring with a minute left in regulation.
Dylan Bronn scored for Tunisia in the first half and Wahbi Khazri added a second goal in stoppage time before a sellout crowd of 44,190 at Spartak Stadium.
With the win Belgium climbs to the top of the Group G table with six points although it needs to wait for the outcome of Sunday’s game between England and Panama to know for sure what that means. With an England win or draw, Belgium is through to the second round.
Tunisia, meanwhile, becomes the third African team to be eliminated two games into the group stage.
Belgium, which ran its unbeaten streak to 21 games dating to September 2016, broke on top in the sixth minute when Hazard slotted a penalty kick in the left post. U.S. referee Jair Marrufo awarded the penalty after French-born Tunisian defender Syam Ben Youssef tripped Hazard just inside the right edge of the 18-yard box.
The goal was Belgium’s fourth in 50 minutes over two games but it wouldn’t be the last. Ten minutes later, after a horrible first touch from Ali Maaloul led to a turnover near midfield, Belgium’s Dries Mertens brought the ball deep into the other end, then fed Lukaku sprinting up the center of the field.
After settling the ball, Lukaku took a step back and sent a left-footed shot in at the right post. Tunisia pulled that back almost immediately, though, with Bronn heading in a long, bending free kick from Khazri to give the Africans their second goal of the World Cup.
Lukaku pushed the margin back to two goals in first-half stoppage time after Maaloul, trying to make something happen, saved a ball along the touch line only to see it wind up with Belgium’s Thomas Meunier.
After a brief detour to Kevin De Bruyne, the ball came back to Meunier, who sent it on to Lukaku streaking into the box. With no defender near him, Lukaku took his time before flicking a right-footed shot over a helpless Farouk Ben Mustapha to give him four goals in the World Cup, tying Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo for the tournament lead.
Hazard made it 4-1 six minutes after the break, splitting a pair of defenders to run onto a nice through ball from Toby Alderweireld. Ben Mustapha came out to meet Hazard at the top of the box, but the midfielder stepped around the Tunisian keeper and had an easy finish.
Batshuayi added the last Belgium goal with a sliding finish on a cross from Youri Tielemans. Khazri then ended the scoring in stoppage time.
Tunisia saw Bronn and Ben Youssef both stretchered off to the locker room in the first half, leaving it with just one substitute in the second 45 minutes.