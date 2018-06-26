France and Denmark both advance to the knockout round after a scoreless draw

France got what it wanted and Denmark got what it needed Tuesday on the final day of play in Group C at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.
What neither team got, however, was a goal. Not that it mattered, since the first scoreless draw of the World Cup was enough to give France the group title and Denmark a berth in the second round as runner-up when Peru beat Australia 800 miles away in Sochi, eliminating the Aussies.
France and Denmark will learn their opponents in the knockout stage after the final two Group D games later Tuesday.
With their fates largely decided before kickoff, neither Denmark nor France showed more than an occasional interest in scoring — in fact, Denmark spent part of the second half going backward, drawing jeers from many in the announced crowd of 78,011.
In the first half the Danes didn’t get a shot on goal, though they may have had the best scoring opportunity when Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen got behind the defense to chase after a pass in the box, only to have French keeper Steve Mandanda charge off his line to cover the ball, toppling Eriksen and preventing him from taking a shot.
France, meanwhile, had the ball 72% of the time in the opening 45 minutes and got off five shots, but forced Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel into just one save.
The second half followed the same script, with France outshooting Denmark 11-4 for the game and running up a huge lead in time of possession yet getting nothing on the scoreboard to show for its work.