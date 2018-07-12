Soccer has been part of Croatia's identity even before there was a Croatia

Soccer has been more than a sport to many Croatians ever since that day, with the country’s national team and its iconic red-and-white checkerboard jersey becoming as much an emblem of pride as the flag. And it’s why the players have embraced their underdog status and used their difficult route through the knockout stage — where they came from behind to win three consecutive games in extra time — as proof of both courage and resilience, which they say are national traits.