World Cup: Friday's matchups

The buzz: Four former champions are still alive in this tournament but one of them will go out here. France won the tournament it hosted in 1998 while Uruguay won in 1930 and 1950, both times in South America. Uruguay hasn’t gotten past the quarterfinals of a European World Cup since 1954. Uruguay is unbeaten and untied in Russia, where it has allowed just one goal. But the status of leading scorer Edinson Cavani may not be known until game time. Cavani scored both goals in his team’s 2-1 win over Portugal before limping off with a calf injury in the 74th minute. If Cavani is unable to go, that would leave Uruguay’s offense in the hands of Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, who has two goals here. France came to Russia as one of the favorites and it has done nothing to discourage that enthusiasm, going unbeaten in group play before rallying from a second-half deficit to eliminate Argentina in the round of 16. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe – Cavani’s club teammate -- had a pair of goals four minutes apart in that game, joining Pele as the only teenagers to score twice in a World Cup knockout game. Mbappe leads France with three goals.