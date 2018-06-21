To make history, Mexico must guard against complacency

Those are age-group titles though. On the senior level, the last time Mexico made it past the round of 16 in a World Cup, in 1986, Hermosillo was a 21-year-old playing in his first major international tournament and 19 of the players on the current national team had yet to be born. One of Hermosillo’s teammates, Javier Hernandez, would go on to have a son that would take his father’s name — and nickname — and eventually pass Hermosillo to become the most prolific goal-scorer in Mexican history.