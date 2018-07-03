Odds are Mexico's Juan Carlos Osorio is leaving — but where is he going? U.S. is a perfect fit.

After going unbeaten in his first 10 games with Mexico, Osorio was blitzed by Chile 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the Copa America Centenario, El Tri’s most one-sided loss ever. His teams washed out in the semifinals of the Gold Cup and Confederations Cup. Then on Monday, a team that came to Russia touted as the best in Mexican history proved it was no better than the last six World Cup teams when it was eliminated by Brazil in the knockout round.