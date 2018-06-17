World Cup: Monday's matchups

The buzz: The expectations for England are not high this summer but if the Three Lions get off to hot start, they could ride that momentum into the second round. That makes the opener an important game. With captain Harry Kane topping a list of five potent forwards, England can score but they are unsettled at the back. Tunisia has won one game in four trips to the World Cup, with that win coming in 1978. But the Africans have already beaten World Cup qualifiers Iran and Costa Rica and played Portugal to a draw this year. With star striker Youssef Msakni out with injury, the Africans will need a big effort from midfielder Wahbi Khazri and forward Anice Badri.