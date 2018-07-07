Neymar's fall leaves World Cup without a superstar

Neymar, like the other two, is a player of exquisite potential, which is why French club Paris Saint-Germain spent more than $500 million to bring him over from Barcelona. But the 26-year-old’s play in Russia was far more mercurial than memorable, with the Brazilian’s penchant to dive damaging his reputation on the world stage just as he was set to replace Ronaldo, 33, and Messi, 31, as the global face of the game.