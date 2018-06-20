Brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo scores game's lone goal in Portugal's win over Morocco

This World Cup will have a winner and will undoubtedly produce many memorable moments over the next 3½ weeks.
But it may forever be remembered for Cristiano Ronaldo.
If the tournament started with a debate over whether Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Portugal’s Ronaldo is the greatest player of their generation, that debate will probably be settled before the competition is.
Two games into the World Cup, Ronaldo hasn’t just been good, he’s been brilliant.
On Wednesday, Ronaldo once again picked his teammates up, put them on his shoulders and, with some help from goalkeeper Rui Patricio, carried them to victory, this time a 1-0 win over Morocco that gives the reigning European Champions four points two games into Group B play and moves them a big step closer to the knockout round.
With its second shutout loss in as many games, Morocco’s chances of advancing have expired.
And Ronaldo ended the suspense early, ducking to knock home a header in the fourth minute. It was his fourth goal in 94 minutes in this tournament, eclipsing his total for his first three World Cups combined.
It was also his 85th career score for Portugal, breaking a tie with Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas for most international goals by a European. Only Iranian Ali Daei, with 109, has more in international play.
Ronaldo looks like he could challenge that record before he leaves Russia.
Colombia’s James Rodriguez led the last World Cup with six goals; Ronaldo is two short of that and he’s not even out of the group stage yet.
His goal Wednesday came off a corner kick. Bernardo Silva played the ball in short to Joao Moutinho, who sent a right-footed cross into the box for Ronaldo, who dipped between Moroccan defenders Manuel Da Costa and Karim El Ahmadi to nod in the waist-high pass.
His first goal in Portugal’s opener — when he had a hat trick — also came in the fourth minute. If you’re going to see Ronaldo play, don’t be late.
Despite being well-marked, he nearly doubled the lead five minutes later, sending a right-footed shot across the goal and just wide at the far post. And near the end of the half he nearly picked up an assist, chesting down a ball and then using his left foot to send it forward for Goncalo Guedes racing into the box.
But Morocco keeper Munir Mohamedi got his gloved left hand up just in time to knock Guedes’ shot away. It would prove to be Portugal’s last shot on goal of the game.
Nevertheless, each time Ronaldo came near the ball the crowd of 78,011 at Luzhniki Stadium either cheered or gasped in anticipation.
Unable to slow Portugal conventionally, Morocco immediately turned to more sinister measures. Midway through the first half Mehdi Benatia, the man given the unenviable job of marking Ronaldo as part of a double team, stomped on the Portuguese captain’s left foot near midfield, leaving him writhing on the field in apparent pain.
Ronaldo eventually got back on his feet and continued. But minutes later a Moroccan player repeatedly grabbed at Raphael Guerreiro’s shirt in an effort to hold the Portuguese defender back. American Mark Geiger, the center referee, apparently didn’t see the foul but Guerreiro lifted his white jersey to show what appeared to be a series of bloody fingernail marks in his side.
On the other end Patricio was stout, making three saves, the two best came a minute apart early in the second half — first a leaping two-handed grab of a shot by Younes Belhanda and then a sprawling deflection on a Belhanda header. Patricio got just enough of his right hand on that one to knock the ball away, winning him an enthusiastic pat on the back from Ronaldo.
Morocco didn’t stop coming, though. And, aided by Portugal’s seeming inability to clear the ball out of its own end consistently, the Africans finished the game with comfortable leads in both shots and time of possession.
Portugal’s win in the Euros two years ago has already given Ronaldo something Messi doesn’t have: a major international title on the senior level. Argentina is winless — and goalless — in four finals with Messi.
And, though Messi couldn’t end that streak in Brazil four years ago, he was named the player of the tournament. Two games into this World Cup, Ronaldo is making a push for that award as well.