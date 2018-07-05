World Cup quarterfinals a class conflict between soccer's rulers and its climbers

The last time Russia made the quarterfinals, in 1970, it was still the Soviet Union. And the only other time it won more than two games in a World Cup — it has won three times here — was 1966. But while he’s already made history with his team’s performance, Stanislav Cherchesov, the burly former national team keeper who is Russia’s coach, has yet to reach the goal given him when he was hired and tasked with getting to the semifinals.