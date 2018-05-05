World Cup won't have a U.S. team, but it will have plenty of American officials

For Marrufo and his father, the invitation to Russia is both an honor and a makeup call by FIFA, which selects the tournament officials. Antonio Marrufo, who called Mexican league games for more than 15 years, was under consideration to work the 1998 World Cup in France but didn't make the final cut. Jair said he was on the short list for both the 2010 and 2014 tournaments, only to be passed over both times.