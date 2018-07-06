World Cup: Saturday's quarterfinal games

The buzz: Russia, the worst-ranked team in the tournament at No. 70, is in the quarterfinals for the first time since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. And it didn’t get here by chance. It got here by sticking to an unattractive but effective game plan in its round-of-16 game with Spain, conceding possession and getting outshot 25-6 over 120 minutes before winning on penalty kicks. Russia has allowed five goals in the World Cup but only one came from the run of play; two others were own goals, one was on a penalty kick and another came on a free kick. On the other end, Artem Dzyuba and Denis Cheryshev lead the team with two goals each. Croatia, one of three unbeaten, untied teams in the final eight, hadn’t gone past the group stage in its last three World Cups. But it got here by beating Argentina in its group, then outlasting Denmark in one of the three round-of-16 games decided on penalty kicks. Croatia’s balanced attack has scored seven times in the tournament but only Luka Modric, with two, has multiple goals.