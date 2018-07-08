France's last World Cup hero using expertise to help Belgium reach final

Now comes a team led by Griezmann, 27. The Atletico Madrid striker was the top scorer in the 2016 Euros, leading host France to the final (where it lost to Portugal in extra time). In Russia, he has scored his team’s first and last goal, converting a penalty kick in the second half of its opening win over Australia, then setting up one goal and scoring another in a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Uruguay.