World Cup: Sunday's matchups

The buzz: Both teams have the talent to go far in this World Cup but have questions to answer about recent poor form. Mexico, expected to be an offensive juggernaut, has scored only one goal since mid-March. Germany, the reigning world champion, has won just once since October — and that was an unimpressive 2-1 victory over a poor Saudi Arabian team. Mexico lost some key players to injuries in the last month. Germany is expected to start Manuel Neuer in goal even though he hasn’t played a competitive match since September.