Here's a look at Thursday's World Cup games

The buzz: This will be something of an English Premier League all-star game, since there are 35 players on these teams who played in the EPL last season. How many starters will play is uncertain because both teams have already qualified for the second round. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has already said he will rest some of his players for the grind ahead. However, there is something to play for because the winner of this game wins the group. The teams come in even on points and goal differential. If they finish that way, the group winner will be decided on disciplinary records — England has two yellows; Belgium three — or the drawing of lots. England’s Harry Kane, with two goals in the opener and a hat trick in the second game, leads the World Cup with five goals.