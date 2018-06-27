Here's a look at Thursday's World Cup games

Here's a look at the matchups for Thursday in the World Cup:
GROUP H
JAPAN VS. POLAND
Where: Volgograd
Time: 7 a.m. PDT.
TV: FS1, Universo.
The buzz: Japan needs a point against winless Poland to move on, although it can also advance with a Colombia loss in other the group game. Japan wins the group if it defeats Poland and Senegal gets anything short of a win against Colombia. After that, it gets really complicated. For example, if Japan and Senegal both win or draw, both advance. But if they have the same goal differential, the group winner will be decided by the team’s disciplinary records, where Japan has the edge, or the drawing of lots. Poland goes home no matter what happens.
SENEGAL VS. COLOMBIA
Where: Samara
Time: 7 a.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo.
The buzz: Like Japan, Senegal needs a point against Colombia to qualify and can only advance with a defeat if Japan loses too. With a win or draw, Senegal will top the group if its result is better than Japan’s. Colombia also controls its own fate. A win would send it through. Colombia can also advance with a draw, provided Poland beats Japan. The South Americans will win the group if they win and Japan does not.
GROUP G
ENGLAND VS. BELGIUM
Where: Kaliningrad
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: Fox, Telemundo, NBCSN.
The buzz: This will be something of an English Premier League all-star game, since there are 35 players on these teams who played in the EPL last season. How many starters will play is uncertain because both teams have already qualified for the second round. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has already said he will rest some of his players for the grind ahead. However, there is something to play for because the winner of this game wins the group. The teams come in even on points and goal differential. If they finish that way, the group winner will be decided on disciplinary records — England has two yellows; Belgium three — or the drawing of lots. England’s Harry Kane, with two goals in the opener and a hat trick in the second game, leads the World Cup with five goals.
PANAMA VS. TUNISIA
Where: Saransk
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: FS1, Universo.
The buzz: Neither team has a win or a point, which means there’s nothing but pride on the line. Tunisia has been the better team so far, losing to England on a stoppage-time goal. Panama has been blown out in both its games. Panama’s goal differential of minus-8 is worst in the tournament.