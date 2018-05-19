The 10 best players never to reach a World Cup final

2. Eusebio (Portugal). Born in the then-Portuguese colony of Mozambique, Eusebio da Silva Ferreira was lifted out of poverty in Africa when he signed with Benfica as a teenager, going on to score 473 goals in 440 competitive games for the Portuguese club. The national team qualified for just one World Cup during his career and Eusebio made the most of his chance, scoring a tournament-high nine goals in the 1966 tournament to get Portugal to the semifinals.