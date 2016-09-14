The guy who stormed the field during the Rams-49ers game is a 16-year-old who says 'hella' a lot

Turns out the guy who inspired the NFL play-by-play call of the week by running onto the field during the “Monday Night Football” game between the Rams and San Francisco 49ers is a 16-year-old kid named William who says the word “hella” a lot and thinks the 49ers are “gonna suck this year.”

Since his phone number was scrawled on his bare upper body for the world to see Monday, “hella” people have been calling him, William told Deadspin. He said he’d always wanted to run onto the field, and his friends dared him to do it after they found out he’d be at Levi’s Stadium that night.

So he spotted a security guard who didn’t seem to be paying attention, told his dad he was going to the bathroom and the rest is history.

“ I hopped the gate, and as soon as I put my foot over the gate I heard hella people screaming,” William said. “When I fell it was only like a five-foot fall and I was hella scared, but it wasn’t that bad.”

So then he was on the field. “I’m running around, being hella close to the players, but I was afraid they were gonna hit me,” he said. “I was gonna give a high-five to one, but then I was like, he can hit me. I just saw them standing, and yeah, I blew a kiss to one of them.”

Eventually security caught up with him and turned him over to his father. William said he’s banned from the stadium for a year, but otherwise there were no real repercussions for the stunt. According to the kid, his father “said he was proud of me” and both his parents “thought it was too funny.”

As for the now-famous play-by-play call of the incident by radio announcer Kevin Harlan? “I thought it was pretty funny,” William said.

Just pretty funny? Don’t worry, Kevin. The rest of us thought it was hella funny.