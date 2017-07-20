El Salvador's Henry Romero gives U.S. forward Jozy Altidore a purple nurple during Gold Cup quarterfinal [Video]

U.S. forward Jozy Altidore doesn’t necessarily mind being bitten and having his nipple twisted, but he would prefer if El Salvador defender Henry Romero wasn’t the one doing the biting and twisting.
Romero gave Altidore a purple nurple and chomped down on the back of his left shoulder, tactics that did nothing to prevent the U.S. from claiming a 2-0 victory in a Gold Cup quarterfinal game on Wednesday night.
"My girl's mad at me," said Altidore, who responded at the time of the incident by shoving Romero. "She's mad at me. She's mad at Romero, 'cause she's like: 'Only I can bite you, only I can grab your nipples.'"
U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard also had a humorous response.
"You can’t go around biting people,” he said. “That’s crazy. [Nipple twisting], that should be allowed, but the biting, no good."
Omar Gonzalez, who scored the first U.S. goal, said after the game that Salvadoran captain Darwin Ceren bit him during the contest as well.
“I was a bit shocked,” Gonzalez said.
