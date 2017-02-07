Baylor fires assistant coach accused of soliciting a prostitute

Baylor fired a recently hired assistant strength coach after his arrest on a prostitution solicitation charge, the university said Monday in a statement.
Brandon Washington, 33, was fired on Saturday after being arrested at a Waco-area hotel earlier that day. He could get up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine if convicted of the Class B misdemeanor.
Washington worked with Baylor football Coach Mark Rhule at Temple for the past three years. Rhule was hired by Baylor in December after former coach Art Briles was fired in the midst of a sexual-assault scandal at the university.
"When we arrived at Baylor, we made a commitment to character and integrity in our program," Rhule said in a statement. "Brandon's actions are completely unacceptable. We will not tolerate conduct that is contradictory to these values."
Washington passed a full background check before being hired, Baylor said in its statement.
The university is facing multiple lawsuits and a federal civil rights investigation into claims it and its football program have ignored, covered up or mishandled reports of sexual and physical abuse and other criminal activity by athletes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
