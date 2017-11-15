Tyrod Taylor is benched with Bills in the thick of playoff race. Coach calls it 'a calculated risk'

Tyrod Taylor has lost his job as starting quarterback for the Buffalo Bills to rookie Nathan Peterman.

Coach Sean McDermott called the move “a calculated risk.” Some people might see it more as panicking.

The Bills are 5-4 and clinging to the last playoff spot in the AFC, a position much better than anyone probably expected going into the season. But they’ve lost two in a row, and Taylor was benched in favor of Peterman during Sunday’s 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

In that game, Taylor completed nine of 18 passes for 56 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Peterman played the final two drives and made 7 of 19 passes for 79 yards with a touchdown. After the loss Sunday, and again on Monday, McDermott said that Taylor was still the team’s starter.

On Wednesday, however, the first-year coach announced he had changed his mind.

“As I continually evaluate our roster and our goal to become better, I decided to start Nate Peterman as our quarterback this week,” McDermott told reporters. “I remain confident in Tyrod Taylor and his ability to help our football team moving forward.”

This season, Taylor has completed 64.2% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. In 38 starts during the last three seasons with the Bills, the seven-year veteran completed over 60% of his passes, with 47 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Peterman has played in only two drives during the regular season, but McDermott seems to have seen enough to make this move.

“I’ve been impressed with the maturity from Nathan Peterman,” McDermott said. “I’m comfortable making a calculated risk to try and get us where we need to go.”

