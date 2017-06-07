Oklahoma's Bob Stoops steps down after 18 seasons as head football coach

Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops will retire Wednesday after 18 seasons, according to a report in the Oklahoman newspaper.

Stoops will be replaced by offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley.

Stoops went 190–48 at Oklahoma, winning the national title once and the Big 12 championship 10 times.

Stoops, 56, is the winningest coach in OU history and has taken the Sooners to bowl games in every one of his seasons — going 9-9. In addition to winning the national championship in 2000, the Sooners played for the BCS national title three more times under Stoops, losing to LSU (2004), USC (2005) and Florida (2009).

