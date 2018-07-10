Former Pro Bowler Brandon Browner charged with attempted murder

Prosecutors charged former Pro Bowl defensive back Brandon Browner with attempted murder Tuesday, the latest in a series of domestic violence incidents in the Los Angeles area involving the onetime member of the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints.
Browner is accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend Marin Foster’s home in La Verne on Sunday, chasing and dragging her, then smothering her in a carpet.
According to prosecutors, the Foster’s two children were present during the incident.
Browner, being held on $10 million bail at the Men’s Central Jail, is also charged in L.A. County Superior Court with first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary, false imprisonment and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child. He allegedly stole the victim’s Rolex watch as well.
Last month, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and cruelty to a child by inflicting injury. That stemmed from an incident in May involving Foster and one of their two children.
Prosecutors alleged Browner inflicted “unjustifiable pain and mental suffering” against the 2-year-old and used “force and violence” against Foster.
Browner received one day in jail, three years of probation, 48 hours of community service and an order requesting him to stay away from the victims for three years.
Browner’s attorney in the matter no longer represents him; it’s unclear if he has retained a new attorney in connection with the attempted murder charge.
At least four other criminal cases had been filed against Browner, a Sylmar native who played college football at Oregon State, since October. Three of them -- violating a protective order, disobeying a court order and possession of a controlled substance -- were dismissed May 15.
That same day, Browner pleaded no contest to misdemeanor courts of contempt of court and battery linked to a February incident. The sentence -- which didn’t include jail time -- required Browner to attend a 52-week domestic violence treatment program and stay away from the battery victim for three years.
Last September, Foster asked the court for a temporary restraining order against Browner.
“Physically, he has given me several black eyes,” Foster wrote in the application. “He has assaulted me and given me a broken tailbone, busted my eardrum. … I don’t feel safe leaving my children with him.”
Foster said in the application Browner previously threatened to kill her, saying, “Imma bust on you. Imma dangerous man.”
The court, however, found no basis in October to issue a permanent restraining order.
Two days ago, Browner, one of the founding members of the feared “Legion of Boom” defensive backfield with the Seahawks, posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram. A selfie. A puppy. And a video of him working out as music pounded in the background.
“Stay True My Friends,” Browner wrote. “#takecareofyourself.”