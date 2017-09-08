Braves apologize for playing 'Rock You Like a Hurricane' during Miami Marlins game

The Atlanta Braves are offering free admission to Hurricane Irma evacuees from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for the team’s home games against the Miami Marlins this weekend.
That’s very cool.
But at one point during the opening game of the series Thursday night, someone with the Braves organization thought it was a good idea to play this song between innings:
That was not cool.
Yes, that was the Scorpions’ 1984 hit “Rock You Like a Hurricane.” And it was played during a game against a team from an area under ordered evacuation because of an incoming hurricane and presumably in front of some displaced fans who had taken up the Braves on their generous offer from earlier in the day.
According to the Miami Herald, the Braves later apologized for the song choice, saying it is on the regular playlist for home games but should have been removed for this series.
Accidental oversight or not, folks expressed their displeasure with the Braves on social media.
