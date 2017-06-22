'Goood Bye CAVS!!': Cleveland guard J.R. Smith suggests he was hacked again

With so many crazy NBA rumors swirling around this summer, it’s hard to know what to believe. But we do know we shouldn't believe anything coming from a verified J.R. Smith social media account.

Unless, of course, it's telling us not to believe something coming from another one of his accounts. Then apparently it's OK.

For the second time this month, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard is suggesting he’s been hacked. That should come as a relief to Cavs fans who saw a post from his Facebook account Wednesday that said, “Goood Bye CAVS!!”

The post was quickly deleted, and Smith turned to another social media outlet to clear up the situation. “ Idk what's going on with social media but this is crazy. I'm not leaving the Cavs,” he posted on Twitter.

Back on June 6, the Cavaliers lost a heartbreaker to the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and in the process fell behind in the best-of-seven series, 3-0. Almost immediately after the game ended, the message “Cavs in 7” came from Smith’s Twitter account.

But it was quickly deleted. “I didn’t tweet that,” Smith said at the time.

