Colin Kaepernick tweets thanks to those who rallied on his behalf outside NFL offices

Colin Kaepernick gets criticized sometimes for not saying much publicly as he looks for an NFL job while continuing to fight against social injustice.
But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback had something to say Thursday: “Thank you.”
Kaepernick took to Twitter to express gratitude toward the more than 1,000 people who took part in a rally the previous day in front of the NFL headquarters in Manhattan. The participants demanded that a team sign the veteran player before the start of the upcoming season.
Many people feel he is being blackballed from the league for his refusal to stand for the national anthem before games last season.
Kaepernick apparently did not take part in the event on Wednesday, but he appreciated the efforts of those who did.
“Thank you to everyone who went out to support yesterday,” he wrote in one of the three tweets he sent out Thursday. “My faith always has been and always will be in the power of the people!”
In another tweet, which featured photos of young people with inspirational signs at the rally, Kaepernick praised “the strength, courage, and understanding our youth have!”
On Tuesday, Kaepernick tweeted an update on the Million Dollar Pledge, his promise to donate $1 million to organizations that help oppressed communities (so far, $800,000 has been donated, according to his tweet.)
But before that, it had been more than two weeks since Kaepernick’s last personal tweet, although he does seem to love sharing socially conscious tweets by other people and groups.
