College basketball: No. 16 Arizona State upsets No. 2 Kansas

Bobby Hurley is no stranger to college basketball lore. So when his Arizona State team traveled to Allen Fieldhouse to face Kansas on Sunday, the former Duke star knew what they were in for.

“No one really wins here,” Hurley said. “You come in here, most of the time you’re not leaving real happy.”

Well, the Sun Devils sure did. Tra Holder scored 29 points on eight-for-16 shooting, and No. 16 Arizona State upset No. 2 Kansas 95-85 on Sunday to improve to 9-0.

No. 4 Villanova 77, La Salle 68: Phil Booth and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 18 points to help the Wildcats avoid an upset and remain undefeated.

No. 12 Gonzaga 97, at Washington 70: Johnathan Williams had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Zach Norvell Jr. added 21 points and the Bulldogs ran away in the second half against the Huskies.

at No. 21 Purdue 86, IUPUI 61: Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 27 points and the Boilermakers beat IUPUI for coach Matt Painter’s 300th victory.