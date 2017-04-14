College basketball: Allonzo Trier to stay at Arizona, Charlie Moore to transfer from Cal

Arizona guard Allonzo Trier is returning for his junior season, bolstering what was already going to be a strong team, while California point guard Charlie Moore is transferring to play at a school closer to his home in Chicago.

Trier considered leaving early for the NBA after his freshman season and was suspended the first 19 games in 2016-17 for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Trier ended up being the team's leading scorer at 17.2 points a game and was the most valuable player of the Pac-12 Conference tournament.

Trier's return gives Arizona one of the nation's top lineups next season, with a mix of players from the Wildcats' Sweet 16 run and another strong recruiting class by coach Sean Miller, although Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen and guard Kobi Simmons both declared for the NBA draft after their freshman seasons.

California coach Wyking Jones announced said Moore wanted to be closer to his family. Moore's father, Curtis, had a stroke on Labor Day weekend in 2015 and is still recovering.

Moore, who told Jones he felt the need to be closer to his family, averaged 12.2 points a game as a freshman last season. He also led the Golden Bears with 120 assists.

Cal will return only one starter for Jones' first season as coach in place of Cuonzo Martin.

Florida forward Devin Robinson has decided to forgo his final year of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft. The 6-8 junior, who averaged 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds, helped the Gators reach the Elite Eight. Robinson says it “was one of the hardest decisions I have faced. I will be leaving a place that has become my second home.” The Virginia native never missed a game in his three season at Florida. … Arkansas junior guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon have announced they both plan to enter this year's NBA draft without hiring agents, allowing them both the chance to return to school for their senior seasons. The move will allow both players to receive evaluations from NBA teams yet return to the Razorbacks following the NBA draft combine in May, if they so decide.