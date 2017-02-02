College basketball: Arizona uses second-half surge to win 15th in a row

Allonzo Trier scored 18 points Thursday night and fifth-ranked Arizona roared to life in the second half of a 71-54 victory over Oregon State at Corvallis, Ore.

Dusan Ristic had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats, who have won 15 consecutive games since Dec. 3, when they lost to Gonzaga at Staples Center.

Stephen Thompson Jr. had 16 points and five steals and Drew Eubanks scored 12 points for Oregon State.

Arizona, 21-2 overall and 10-0 in the Pac-12 Conference, went on a 23-2 run in the second half to take a 55-36 lead with 8:23 to play. The Wildcats held the Beavers (4-10, 0-10) scoreless for nearly six minutes during the surge.

Arizona led by eight points early, but Oregon State battled back and took a 23-21 lead after a three-point basket by Thompson with 4:53 left in the first half.

Oregon State led at halftime, 29-27.

The Beavers made 50% of their shots in the first half but only 34.6% in the second. Arizona made 53.8% of its shots in the second half and for the game outrebounded Oregon State, 39-26.

In other Pac-12 games:

at California 77, Utah 75: Jabari Bird scored 10 of his season-high 26 points in the second overtime, two on an alley-oop layup with 2.1 seconds left, and the Bears (16-6, 7-3) moved into a tie for third place in the conference with their sixth victory in their last seven games.

Cal is unbeaten in three overtime games.

Bird made two three-point shots in overtime but couldn't settle the outcome until catching a pass at the rim from Charlie Moore and dropping the ball through the net.

Utah (15-7, 6-4) was led by Kyle Kuzma, who had 23 points and 14 rebounds for his 13th double-double. Lorenzo Bonham scored 15 points, nine in the second overtime.

Moore had 17 points, seven assists and three steals for Cal and Ivan Rabb (12 points, 14 rebounds) logged his 11th double-double.

at No. 13 Oregon 71, Arizona State 70: Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, including the last 12 of the game for the Ducks, who escaped with the one-point victory.

Brooks hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 1:32 to play for Oregon (20-3, 9-1 Pac-12), which trailed 60-59 before its preseason All-America took over in the final three minutes.

Jordan Bell had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Oregon, who outrebounded the Sun Devils 40-30. Oregon made seven of 13 from three-point range in the second half.

Shannon Evans II led Arizona State (10-13, 3-7) with 28 points and Tra Holder had 17.

Colorado 81, at Stanford 74: Derrick White scored 19 points with eight assists and eight rebounds, helping the Buffaloes (13-10, 3-7) to their third consecutive victory after a seven-game losing streak.

Colorado, which had a season-high 23 turnovers, was held to one basket over the final six minutes but made nine of 12 free throws down the stretch to seal its seventh consecutive win over the Cardinal (11-11, 3-7).

In top-25 games:

No. 1 Gonzaga 85, at Brigham Young 75: Nigel Williams-Goss scored 33 points and the Bulldogs remained the lone undefeated team in the country.

The Bulldogs (23-0, 11-0 West Coast Conference), who now have the longest winning streak in school history, took a 42-26 lead after dominating the first half. The Bulldogs used a 20-4 stretch early to put BYU in a deep hole.

T.J. Haws did the heavy lifting during a BYU rally, as the Cougars (16-8, 7-4) got within six at one point, and finished with 26 points.

No. 18 Saint Mary’s 74, at Pacific 70: Jock Landale had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Gaels survived a long second-half drought to win for the 14th time in 15 games.

Saint Mary’s, 20-2 overall and 10-1 in the West Coast Conference, built a 19-point lead before going 8:43 without a basket in the second half as Pacific (8-16, 2-9) cut the deficit to three. But the Gaels used free throws to stay in front and now have won 20 games in 10 consecutive seasons.

T.J. Wallace and Anthony Townes scored 15 points each for Pacific, which has lost six in a row overll and nine in a row against Saint Mary’s.

at No. 24 Florida 93, Missouri 54: Chris Chiozza notched the first triple-double of his career, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the rout.

Chiozza joined the exclusive club when he dished to Devin Robinson for a three-point basket with 31 seconds remaining. Equally impressive: The Gators, 17-5 overall and 7-2 in the Southeastern Conference, tied a school record with its third consecutive victory by at least 30 points.

Missouri (5-16, 0-8) has lost 13 in a row overall, matching the longest streak in school history, and 14 in a row in conference play.

In Southland games:

Men

Cal State Fullerton 79, at UC Santa Barbara 53: Tre Coggins scored 22 points and the Titans routed the Gauchos. Cal State Fullerton (10-11, 4-4 Big West) has won back-to-back games and snapped a five-game losing streak against the Gauchos (3-17, 1-7). Coggins was eight for 15 from the field and made six three-pointers to lead five Titans in double figures.