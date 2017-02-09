College basketball: Grayson Allen helps lift Duke past North Carolina

Grayson Allen scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina, 86-78, on Thursday night in Durham, N.C.

Luke Kennard added 20 points and freshman Jayson Tatum had all 19 of his points in the second half to help the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight.

Justin Jackson scored 21 points and Joel Berry II finished with 15 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 9-3), who were just 10 for 18 from the free-throw line — eight for 15 in the second half — in dropping into a first-place tie in the ACC with Florida State.

This renewal of one of college basketball's fiercest rivalries lived up to its pedigree, with 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team leading by more than eight points.

No. 1 Gonzaga 90, at Loyola Marymount 60: Nigel Williams-Goss had 19 points and 11 rebounds and the Bulldogs remained the last unbeaten team in Division I, pushing their record to 25-0 overall and 13-0 in the West Coast Conference. Loyola (11-13, 4-9) was led by Steven Haney's 12 points, all coming on his four 3-pointers. Brandon Brown and Buay Tuach each had 11 points for the Lions.

No. 7 Wisconsin 70, at Nebraska 69 (OT): Nigel Hayes hit the go-ahead three-pointer with 18.4 seconds left in overtime and Ethan Happ blocked Tai Webster’s shot on the Cornhuskers’ last try, allowing the Badgers (21-3, 10-1 Big Ten) to win their eighth in a row.

at No. 16 Purdue 69, Indiana 64: Vince Edwards matched his career-high with 26 points and Caleb Swanigan added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Boilermakers (20-5, 9-3 Big Ten), who have won three straight and six of seven to move into second place in the conference. Thomas Bryant scored 23 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 11 in his return from a lower left leg injury. It still wasn't enough for the Hoosiers (15-10, 5-7), who have lost two in a row and four of five.

at No. 20 Saint Mary’s 51, Portland 41: Jock Landale had 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Gaels overcame their worst shooting game of the season. Saint Mary’s (22-2, 12-1 West Coast Conference) used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to erase a 29-28 deficit and set up Saturday's duel with unbeaten and top-ranked Gonzaga at McKeon Pavilion. Jazz Johnson scored 10 points for the last-place Pilots (9-16, 2-11), who lost their 11th straight game.

No. 25 Southern Methodist 66, at Temple 50: Semi Ojeleye scored a career-high 30 points and added 10 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to their seventh straight win. Sterling Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for SMU (21-4, 11-1 American Athletic Conference), which has won 17 of its last 18. Shizz Alston Jr. scored 13 points to lead the Owls (13-12, 4-8), while Quinton Rose had 12.