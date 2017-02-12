College basketball: SMU ends Cincinnati's 15-game winning streak

Ben Emelogu made two three-pointers and sank the tiebreaking free throw in the game-deciding 15-0 run for No. 25 Southern Methodist, which beat No. 11 Cincinnati, 60-51, on Sunday to end the Bearcats' 15-game winning streak.

The big spurt for the Mustangs (22-4, 12-1 American) came after Cincinnati had scored 12 in a row in a 2 1/2-minute span soon after halftime to regain the lead.

SMU, finishing its first week this season as a ranked team, has won 18 of its last 19 games. The only loss in that span, and since November, was 66-64 at Cincinnati on Jan. 12.

Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye had 18 points to lead SMU while Sterling Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shake Milton and Emelogu each had 11 points.

Jacob Evans had 15 points to lead Cincinnati (22-3, 11-1), while Kevin Johnson had 13 and Kyle Washington 11. Gary Clark had 12 rebounds.

Northwestern 66, at No. 7 Wisconsin 59: Bryant McIntosh scored 25 points and the defensive-minded Wildcats secured an important win for the school's bid to make its first-ever NCAA tournament.

Dererk Pardon added 11 for the Wildcats (19-6, 8-4), who confounded the Big Ten-leading Badgers by doubling dominant big man Ethan Happ.

Nigel Hayes scored nine of his 13 points in the second half for the Badgers (21-4, 10-2), who had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

at Virginia Tech 80, No. 12 Virginia 78 (2 OT): Seth Allen hit a short jumper in the lane with 3.2 seconds left and the Hokies won for the second consecutive year at Cassell Coliseum.

Allen, who led the Hokies (17-7, 6-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) with 22 points, pulled up a few feet from the basket and made the shot, ending a crazy game that featured a tip-in to force the first overtime and a shot that died on the rim, helping to force the second.

London Perrantes had 22 points to lead Virginia (18-6, 8-4), but the Cavaliers couldn't put away their rival.