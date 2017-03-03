College basketball: No. 10 West Virginia holds off No. 24 Iowa State

Daxter Miles Jr. tied a career high with 23 points to lead No. 10 West Virginia to an 87-76 victory over No. 24 Iowa State on Friday night in Morgantown, W.Va.

Nathan Adrian added 16 points for the Mountaineers (24-7, 12-6 Big 12), who clinched the second seed in next week's conference tournament behind top-ranked Kansas.

Iowa State (20-10, 12-6) can earn the third seed if No. 11 Baylor loses at Texas on Saturday.

Naz Mitrou-Long led the Cyclones with 22 points. Monte Morris and Deonte Burton scored 17 apiece, and Matt Thomas had 16.

Miles scored 16 of his team's 18 points during an eight-minute stretch spanning both halves.

No. 21 Wichita State 82, Bradley 56: Darral Willis Jr. scored 17 points and Rashard Kelly added 14 as the Shockers advanced to the semifinals of Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis.

The second-seeded Shockers (28-4) shook off a slow start to beat Bradley (13-20) for the 16th straight time. Bradley, the No. 7 seed, hasn't beaten Wichita State since Feb. 24, 2010. Darrell Brown led the Braves with 18 points, and Antoine Pittman had 13.

Wichita State shot only 37.1% (23 of 62) from the field but outrebounded Bradley 51-37. The Shockers closed the first half with a 28-6 run and led 42-16 at the break.

SOUTHLAND

Saturday’s schedule

Men

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 3 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach State, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at Cal State Northridge, 7:30 p.m.