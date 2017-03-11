College basketball: Kentucky, Michigan advance to conference tournament finals

De'Aaron Fox scored a career-high 28 points, including seven straight down the stretch, and Malik Monk added 20 to lift No. 8 Kentucky past Alabama, 79-74, in a Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

The Wildcats shot 52% from the field and 69% from the free-throw line after missing numerous chances that left openings for the pesky Crimson Tide to stay close. But Kentucky converted chances when needed, hitting 13 of 17 free throws in the final six minutes with Fox making five of seven during that stretch and 11 of 15 overall.

Bam Adebayo had 10 points and nine rebounds to send top-seeded Kentucky (28-5) to Sunday's championship game against Arkansas on Sunday.

Dazon Ingram had 17 points for No. 5 seed Alabama (19-14), which outrebounded Kentucky 33-28, but couldn't get the basket when needed to overcome the Wildcats.

Arkansas 76, Vanderbilt 62: Moses Kingsley had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Razorbacks (25-8) to their third straight victory. Arkansas advances to its seventh tournament title game, where it will face Kentucky for the second time in three years.

Arkansas simply smothered Vanderbilt (19-15), especially in the paint where the Razorbacks had a 46-16 scoring edge. Jaylen Barford led Arkansas with 18 points. Dusty Hannahs added 16 and Daryl Macon 15. The Commodores got 12 points apiece from Riley LaChance and Joe Toye.

BIG TEN

Michigan 84, Minnesota 77: Derrick Walton Jr. had 29 points, nine assists and five rebounds to carry the eighth-seeded Wolverines into the conference title game. Walton had a hand in 18 consecutive Michigan points down the stretch, grabbing the rebound of a Minnesota miss that helped seal it.

Michigan (23-11) has defeated Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota since their plane skidded off the runway earlier in the week and delayed their arrival in D.C. and will face No. 24 Wisconsin or Northwester in the final Sunday. Nate Mason led the Golden Gophers (24-9) with 23 points.

AMERICA EAST

Vermont 56, Albany 53: Payton Henson scored 17 points, Anthony Lamb had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Catamounts (29-5) won their sixth conference tournament title with the win over the Great Danes (21-13). It will be Vermont’s first appearance in the NCAA tournament since 2012.

ETC.

Illinois fired Coach John Groce has been fired after the team finished 18-14 this season and ninth in the Big Ten. Assistant Jamall Walker has been appointed interim coach while the school searchers for a successor. Groce was 95-75 overall and 37-53 in Big Ten play in his five seasons.