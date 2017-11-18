Gonzaga wins at home against Utah State

Killian Tillie had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 17 Gonzaga beat Utah State 79-66 on Saturday night at Spokane, Wash.

Corey Kispert and Silas Melson each scored 12 points for the Bulldogs (3-0), went on a 17-0 run to lead 77-57.

Sam Merrill scored 19 points for the Aggies (2-2), who shot 39%.

Gonzaga has held 59 consecutive opponents under 50% shooting from the field.

at No. 19 Purdue 106, Fairfield 64: Dakota Mathias, Vince Edwards and P.J Thompson combined for 46 first-half points and the Boilermakers (4-0) made 13 of 18 three-point shots before halftime. The Stags (2-1) committed 22 turnovers, leading to 28 Purdue points.

No. 20 Northwestern 82, La Salle 74: Bryant McIntosh scored 21 points and the Wildcats (3-1) advanced to play Texas Tech on Sunday in the final of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at Uncasville, Conn. Northwestern has not won an in-season tournament since the 2013 South Padre Island Invitational. B.J. Johnson led La Salle with 22 points.

No. 22 Seton Hall 82, at New Jersey Institute of Technology 53: Desi Rodriguez scored 19 points and the Pirates (4-0) used an 18-2 second-half run to shake off the Highlanders (1-2) at Newark, N.J. Abdul Lewis had 10 points and five rebounds for the Highlanders.

at No. 24 West Virginia 111, Morgan State 48: Daxter Miles had a career-high 32 points for the Mountaineers (2-1), who started the game with a 14-3 run. West Virginia shot 58% (45 of 77) from the field, the Bears (2-2) shot 32% (18 of 56).

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Cal State Fullerton 77, Bethesda 35: Arkim Robertson, Khalil Ahmad and Dwight Ramos scored 12 points apiece and the Titans (1-2) held the Flames to 19% shooting.

at George Mason 78, Cal State Northridge 73 (OT): Goanar Mar tied the game with 14 seconds left in regulation, tied it again to start overtime and the Patriots sealed it at the line.

Portland State 94, at UC Riverside 82: Bryce Canda had a career-high 20 points with 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ajani Kennedy led the Highlanders with 18 points.

WOMEN

at No. 8 UCLA 82, No. 3 Baylor 68: Monique Billings scored 21 points and the Bruins won their 32nd straight at home, the No. 2 active streak behind UConn, which visits on Tuesday.

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE

MEN

UC Irvine at Arizona State 11 a.m.

(Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational)