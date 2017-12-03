College basketball: Long Beach State upsets Stanford; No. 17 Louisville upset by Seton Hall

Jordan Griffin scored a career-high 21 points, Deishuan Booker had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Long Beach State pulled away from Stanford late for a 76-68 win on Sunday.

Long Beach State (4-6) won for just the second time in its last eight games. It was LBSU's first win against Stanford, which had won the three previous meetings. The Cardinal are 57-10 all-time against teams currently in the Big West Conference.

It was tied at 59 with five minutes left. Griffin hit three consecutive 3-pointers to start a 14-4 run and four free throws by Gabe Levin made it 76-65 with 20 seconds left.

Bryan Alberts scored 15 points for the 49ers and Levin had 13. LBSU took advantage of 17 Stanford turnovers by scoring 17 points off those miscues

Seton Hall 79, at No. 17 Louisville 77: Desi Rodriguez had a season-high 29 points, including an off-balance bank shot with 8 seconds remaining, to rally Seton Hall to a 79-77 upset victory over No. 17 Louisville on Sunday.

After Deng Adel's leaner tied it at 77, the Pirates ran the clock down before Rodriguez got the ball and dribbled left. He fired a hard shot off the glass for the lead in a tense, back-and-forth game between former Big East Conference rivals. The Pirates made their final seven shots.

Quentin Snider's 3-point attempt for the winner missed with 4 seconds left and Rodriguez got the rebound to spark an on-court celebration for Seton Hall (7-1). The Pirates have won three straight.

Khadeen Carrington had 18 points, Myles Powell had 13 including a key 3-pointer and Angel Delgado had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Pirates. Adel had 20 points and Quentin Snider 15 for Louisville (4-2).

at No. 3 Michigan State 86, Nebraska 57: Nick Ward matched his season high with 22 points and Michigan State beat Nebraska in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

The Spartans (7-1) have won six straight since losing to top-ranked Duke, beating each team by at least 18 points.

Jaren Jackson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, Cassius Winston scored 16 points and had seven assists, and Miles Bridges added 12 points for the Spartans.

The Cornhuskers (6-3) kept it close for about 10 minutes, unlike No. 5 Notre Dame in an 81-63 loss Thursday night. James Palmer led Nebraska with 15 points.

at No. 5 Notre Dame 71, St. Francis (Brooklyn) 53: Martinas Geben had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help Notre Dame beat St. Francis despite ejections to All-American Bonzie Colson and coach Mike Brey with 6:02 left.

Colson, who had 13 points and nine rebounds, was called for a flagrant foul when he swung his elbows and floored the Terriers' Glenn Sanabria. As Colson left the court following his ejection, Brey had to be restrained twice by his coaching staff, the second time leading to his ejection.

Matt Farrell added 12 points for the Fighting Irish (7-1). Jalen Jordan, Rasheem Dunn and Darelle Porter each had 10 points for St. Francis (2-6).

at No. 13 North Carolina 97, Tulane 73: Luke Maye had 22 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina routed Tulane.

Kenny Williams and Joel Berry II added 13 points apiece to help the Tar Heels (8-1) win their third straight. The defending national champions shot a season-best 65.5 percent and hit nearly 68 percent during their best-shooting half of the season, helping them put this one away by halftime.

Melvin Frazier scored 27 points for Tulane (6-2).

UCF 65, at No. 24 Alabama 62: A.J. Davis made the go-ahead free throw with 25 seconds remaining, then Terrell Allen stole the ball and fired it to Dayon Griffin for an easy layup that sealed Central Florida's upset victory.

Allen finished with 16 points and eight assists, Djordjije Mumin had 11 points, and Griffin added 10 points and six rebounds for the Knights (5-3). Donta Hall had 20 points and four blocks for Alabama (6-2).

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Montana 86, Cal State Northridge 68: Ahmaad Rorie scored 27 points for the Grizzlies (5-3), who are 3-0 at home. Tavrion Dawson and Michael Warren each had 14 points for the Matadors (1-6), who are 0-4 on the road.

WOMEN

at No. 7 UCLA 74, UC Santa Barbara 44: Monique Billings had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the Bruins (7-1) won their fourth game in a row. Drew Edelman scored 12 points for the Gauchos (1-7), who committed 12 turnovers by halftime.