College football: Jake Roh leads Boise State past New Mexico

Jake Roh caught two touchdown passes and took a direct snap for a six-yard touchdown run, and Boise State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat New Mexico 28-14 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams.

Playing five days after losing a triple-overtime heartbreaker at Washington State, the Broncos (2-1) used two big special teams plays early in the fourth quarter to set up Roh’s touchdown run that finally gave Boise State some cushion. Joel Velazquez had a 63-yard punt downed at the New Mexico one-yard line. After the Lobos went three-and-out and punted from their end zone, Avery Williams returned a short punt 29 yards to the New Mexico 17. Three plays later, Boise State’s versatile tight end rumbled into the end zone for a two-touchdown lead.

Boise State’s Montrell Cozart completed 15 for 19 passes for 137 yards, and added 71 yards rushing, including a 28-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He threw a five-yard touchdown to Roh in the first half and flipped a 15-yard touchdown pass to Roh in the fourth when it appeared Cozart was going to run. Cozart got the start with Brett Rypien out because of injury. Rypien went through some throwing work pregame but did not suit up. Rypien appeared to suffer a concussion in the loss to Washington State.

AAC reworks its schedule

The American Athletic Conference has juggled its schedule to make up games involving South Florida, Connecticut, Memphis and Central Florida, which were canceled or postponed as a result of Hurricane Irma.

The rescheduling ensures that all 12 teams in the American will play eight conference games.

South Florida at UConn, originally scheduled for last Saturday, will now be played in Connecticut on Nov. 4. Memphis and Central Florida will make up a game originally scheduled for Sept. 9 on Sept. 30. To do so, Memphis has canceled its game at Georgia State and Central Florida will not play a home game scheduled against Maine.

‘GameDay’ headed to New York City

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Times Square on Sept. 23, the first time the popular pregame road show travels to New York City.

ESPN announced the Times Square site for “GameDay” on Thursday. The network says the show will highlight New York’s college football history and “modern-day fandom.” Also, 82-year-old Lee Corso will make his 299th headgear pick during the broadcast.

Etc.

No. 17 Miami announced that the Hurricanes will practice in Orlando when the team reconvenes from a nearly two-week break caused by Hurricane Irma and its impact on the area. ... Former Indiana football player Camion Patrick is one of four men facing homicide charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old from Tennessee. Alcoa (Tenn.) police said that Patrick had been taken into custody by Indiana University police.