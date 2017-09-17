College football: South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel out indefinitely after surgery on fractured leg

South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel had surgery Sunday, a day after he fractured his left leg, and coach Will Muschamp said the Southeastern Conference’s touchdowns leader will miss an extended period of time.

Muschamp said Saturday that Samuel’s leg was broken in the Gamecocks’ 23-13 loss to Kentucky and he would miss the rest of the season. Samuel and his mother tweeted shortly after the game that he would miss only five or six weeks.

Samuel scored his sixth touchdown Saturday on a 68-yard catch. He is tied for second in the nation, behind only Oregon running back Royce Freeman (nine).

The Gamecocks dropped to 2-1 (1-1 SEC) following wins over North Carolina State and Missouri.

Clemson up to No. 2

Clemson moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll, jumping Oklahoma and closing in on Alabama after beating a team ranked in the top 15 for the second straight week, 47-21 at Louisville.

Alabama remains No. 1 while Oklahoma slipped to No. 3. Penn State moved up a spot to No. 4, flip-flopping with No. 5 USC. UCLA dropped out of the Top 25 with a loss at Memphis, as did Stanford following a late loss at San Diego State.

Texas star sidelined

Texas left tackle Connor Williams, a preseason All-American, is sidelined indefinitely with sprained ligaments in his left knee, the school said.

Williams was injured in Saturday’s loss at USC. He’ll have arthroscopic surgery.

Etc.

Auburn backup quarterback Sean White has been arrested on a charge of public intoxication. White was suspended the first two games for undisclosed reasons. He started 16 games the past two seasons but lost the preseason competition to transfer Jarrett Stidham. … Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton was discharged from a local hospital, the school announced, after being carted off following a hit to the head in Saturday’s loss to Washington State. ... Texas El Paso fired offensive coordinator Brent Pease after an 0-3 start.