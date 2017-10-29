Georgia, Ohio State rise to Nos. 2 and 3 in AP college football poll

Georgia moved up to No. 2 and took two first-place votes from top-ranked Alabama in a major reshuffling of the top 10 in the Associated Press college football poll.

Every team in the top 10 except idle Alabama changed positions in the poll released Sunday following Ohio State's last-second victory over Penn State and Iowa State's win over TCU.

The Crimson Tide finished with 59 first-place votes, and Georgia snared two after turning the “World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” into a 42-7 runaway over rival Florida.

Ohio State moved up three places after rallying to beat then-No. 2 Penn State 39-38 , Wisconsin climbed one spot to No. 4 and Notre Dame rounded out the top 5 by moving up four places.

Penn State dropped to No. 7 behind Clemson, followed by Oklahoma, Miami and TCU, which dropped six spots after its 14-7 loss to the Cyclones .

Alabama and Georgia give the SEC the top two spots in the poll for the first time since 2013. The last conference to go 1-2 in the poll was the Big Ten in 2015, when Ohio State and Michigan State sat atop the poll.

Poll points

Iowa State made the biggest jump in the poll after its victory over TCU, climbing 11 spots to No. 14.

The Cyclones have their highest ranking since being No. 9 on Oct. 13, 2002, after moving into the poll for the first time in 17 years a week ago.

Iowa State became the first team to beat two top-5 teams before Nov. 1 since Florida in 2005 after knocking off the Horned Frogs and then-No. 3 Oklahoma. The Cyclones went 3-9 last season, their first under coach Matt Campbell.

Florida beat No. 5 Tennessee and No. 4 Georgia 12 years ago.

Tide climbing

Alabama is ranked No. 1 for the 99th time, passing Notre Dame for third on the all-time list. Ohio State has the record with 105 times at No. 1, and Oklahoma is second at 101.

Alabama plays No. 19 LSU on Saturday and will likely tie Ohio State's record if it wins out with six polls left this season.

In

Mississippi State moved back into the poll at No. 21 after beating Texas A&M 35-14. The Bulldogs dropped out following consecutive losses to Georgia and Auburn last month.

Arizona, one of college football's biggest surprises, climbed into the poll at No. 23, the Wildcats' first ranking since 2015, after beating then-No. 15. Washington State 58-37 . Arizona (6-2), picked to be among the worst teams in the Pac-12, can take the Pac-12 South lead with a victory over No. 17 Southern California on Saturday after knocking off Washington State this weekend.

Out

South Florida dropped out of the poll from No. 17 following a 28-24 loss to Houston that knocked the Bulls (7-1) from the ranks of the unbeaten.

West Virginia is out from No. 22 after losing 50-39 to No. 11 Oklahoma State .

Conference call

SEC — 5

Pac-12 — 5

Big 12 — 4

ACC — 4

Big Ten — 4

American — 2

Independent — 1

Ranked vs. ranked

It will be a busy week in the top 25, with seven games pitting ranked teams against each other.

No. 19 LSU at No. 1 Alabama. This rivalry could heat back up if the Tigers can do something no other team has done this season: Put pressure on the Tide.

No. 6 Clemson at No. 20 North Carolina State. A game that will likely decide the ACC Atlantic, barring a slip-up later in the season.

No. 7 Penn State at No. 24 Michigan State. Two teams coming off disappointing losses hoping to keep pace with Ohio State in the Big Ten.

No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 11 Oklahoma State. Bedlam is always must-watch football.

No. 9 Miami at No. 13 Virginia Tech. The unbeaten Hurricanes have pulled off some miracle finishes this season and will need to play well to prevent the Hokies from cutting into their ACC Coastal lead.

No. 23 Arizona at No. 17 USC. The Pac-12 South lead will be on the line in what should be an entertaining game.

No. 18 Stanford at No. 25 Washington State. The Cardinal face a stiff test in the Palouse with a half-game lead over Washington and a one-game lead over the Cougars in the tight Pac-12 North.