College football: No. 14 Miami's vaunted defense leads way in rout of Duke

Malik Rosier threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Miami’s defense shut down Duke in a 31-6 victory Friday.

Rosier threw for 270 yards, including a 49-yard catch-and-run score byAhmmon Richards early in the fourth quarter.

Richards’ score broke it open, giving the visiting Hurricanes (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 24-6 lead with 11:02 left.

Mark Walton — averaging a conference-best 176 yards rushing through two games — managed only 51 yards in 17 carries against the nation’s No. 2-ranked run defense. But he added 79 yards receiving before leaving in the fourth quarter because of an injury.

Nebraska rolls

Quarterback Tanner Lee threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns, helping lead Nebraska to a 28-6 win over Illinois in Champaign.

The Cornhuskers (3-2, 2-0 Big Ten) led wire to wire, scoring on their first possession, a quick 88-yard drive capped by a 45-yard touchdown pass from Lee to De’Mornay Pierson-El, and was never under pressure.

Pierson-El finished the night with four receptions for 94 yards and one score.

Utah State tops BYU

Jalen Davis had three interceptions, returning two for touchdowns, as Utah State forced seven BYU turnovers in the Aggies’ 40-24 win over their visiting in-state rival.

Kent Myers threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third for the Aggies (3-2) but the defense took over after the Cougars (1-4) opened a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.

The next 13 BYU possessions produced four interceptions, three lost fumbles, two punts, three turnovers on downs and a field goal.

Player dismissed

Memphis has dismissed defensive back Shaun Rupert from its team after police said he used a handgun in May to steal two watches, an Xbox and a laptop from another student’s apartment.

Memphis officials said in a statement Friday that Rupert, who was arrested Thursday, has been dismissed “for a violation of team rules.”