College football: Northwestern upsets No. 20 Wisconsin 31-17

Clayton Thorson ran for two touchdowns and threw for one, and Northwestern beat No. 20 Wisconsin 31-17 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill.
The Big Ten West-leading Wildcats (5-3, 5-1) moved 1 1/2 games ahead of the Badgers (5-3, 3-2) and gained some revenge for a loss at Camp Randall Stadium early last season that helped keep them out of the conference championship game.
With quarterback Alex Hornibrook missing the game because of a concussion and the defense without several injured starters, it was simply a rough afternoon for Wisconsin. Northwestern turned two fumbles by star running back Jonathan Taylor and another by quarterback Jack Coan into 17 points on the way to its fourth straight victory.
Thorson was a bit shaky again after struggling in a narrow win at Rutgers. He completed 17 of 30 passes for 167 yards with three interceptions against a short-handed defense. But he ran for two TDs in the first half and found Kyric McGowan for a 24-yard score in the third quarter.
Isaiah Bowser ran for 117 yards and a touchdown. He scored on a 2-yard run early in the fourth, making it 31-10 after Coan fumbled deep in Badgers territory.
Coan was 20 of 31 for 158 yards and a touchdown in his first career start.
Taylor, the nation's leading rusher, ran for just 46 yards on 11 carries after finishing with 100 or more in eight straight games.
No. 2 Clemson 59, at Florida State 10: Trevor Lawrence threw four touchdown passes, and the Tigers handed the Seminoles their worst home loss in program history with a 59-10 victory on Saturday.
Lawrence completed 20 of 37 passes for 314 yards before staying on the sideline for good late in the third quarter. Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers each had two touchdown receptions.
The Tigers (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved to 8-0 for the seventh time in school history, including the third time in the last four seasons. They were dominant in the second quarter, scoring four touchdowns on consecutive drives en route to their fourth straight victory over the Seminoles.
Florida State (4-4, 2-4) couldn't get out of its own way, suffering its most-lopsided defeat at home — surpassing a 58-14 loss to Southern Miss in 1981. It was also the most points allowed by the Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium.
In other games Saturday:
— Texas Tech's Alex Bowman was called for a safety with 4:39 left, Hakeem Butler added a 48-yard TD catch from Brock Purdy just over two minutes later and Iowa State (4-3, 3-2 Big 12) rallied for a 40-31 victory over the visiting Red Raiders (5-3, 3-2).
— Rocky Lombardi threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for Michigan State (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten), and the host Spartans halted a four-game winning streak by Purdue (4-4, 3-2) with a 23-13 victory.
— Bryce Perkins threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia beat North Carolina 31-21 Saturday. Perkins ran for 112 yards for the Cavaliers (6-2, 4-1 ACC), who are in first place in the ACC's Coastal Division. The loss was the fourth straight for the Tar Heels (1-6, 1-4).
— Matt Colburn II rushed for career highs of 243 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Hartman threw two TD passes and Wake Forest (4-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) rolled up 591 yards in a 56-35 rout of host Louisville (2-6, 0-5).
— Adrian Martinez passed for 213 yards and two touchdowns and Devine Ozigbo ran for 110 and another score — all in the first half — and Nebraska (2-6) prepped for next week's trip to Ohio State with a 45-9 win over visiting Bethune-Cookman (4-5).
— Jordan Asberry caught a touchdown pass and ran for another as Army (6-2) picked up a 37-22 victory over Eastern Michigan (4-5) for a fourth consecutive win that secured bowl eligibility for the third straight season.
— Grant Breneman ran for two touchdowns and the Colgate defense gave up only 36 total yards as the Raiders (7-0, 4-0 Patriot League) beat Georgetown 38-0 for their 12th win in a row. The Hoyas (4-5, 3-1) had a three-game winning streak stopped.
Other scores:
Akron 17, Central Michigan 10
Central Connecticut 49, Wagner 24
Dayton 38, Butler 28
Holy Cross 56, Lehigh 0
Indiana (Pa.) 56, Seton Hill 14
Marist 48, Morehead State 21
Randolph-Macon 56, Emory & Henry 21
Rhode Island 21, William & Mary 10
South Carolina State 27, Howard 21
UMass 22, UConn 17
Vanderbilt 45, Arkansas 31