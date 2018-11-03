College football: Ohio State escapes an upset while Clemson again wins big and Auburn edges A&M

J.K. Dobbins ran for three touchdowns and Dwayne Haskins Jr. passed for two more a Ohio State, which is No. 10 in the College Football Playoff ramkings, rallied in the second half and held off Nebraska 36-31 on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.
After Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to JD Spielman to pull within five with 3 minutes left, Dobbins pounded away for two first downs to run out the clock.
Before the late Nebraska score, Dobbins broke through the right side and romped for a 42-yard touchdown with 5 minutes left to give Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) breathing room.
The Buckeyes much-maligned running game and defense finally showed up in the second half.
Dobbins rushed for a season-high 163 yards — only his second 100-yard game this season. Running back Mike Weber added 91 yards on the ground.
Down 21-16 at half after the Cornhuskers (2-7, 1-5) turned two Ohio State fumbles into touchdown drives, the Buckeyes forced five straight punts and held Nebraska to a field goal when a drive stalled at the 1.
Dobbins broke off his run between the center and right guard to cap the next series.
Haskins fumbled twice and didn't look sharp at times but nevertheless threw for 231 yards, with a long touchdown pass to Johnnie Dixon and a shovel pass that Parris Campbell turned into a score. He also threw an interception.
Nebraska freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez bested Haskins, who was in the Heisman Trophy conversation a month ago. Martinez threw for 266 yards and touchdown and rushed for two more.
at No. Clemson 77, Louisville 16: Travis Etienne rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns and 350-pound defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence added a two-yard TD burst for the Tigers.
Auburn (6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) improved to 9-0 for the third time in four seasons and can wrap up their fourth ACC Atlantic Division title next week at Boston College.
Trevor Lawrence threw a pair of early touchdowns for Clemson. Etienne went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark and scored his ACC-leading 15th touchdown. Tavien Feaster added 101 yards rushing for the Tigers.
Freshman Lyn-J Dixon ran for 116 yards, the second time this season Clemson has had three runners with 100 or more yards. They finished with a season high 492 yards rushing.
Etienne and Feaster put Clemson up 14-0 less than three minutes into the game and the Tigers never let up on Louisville (2-7, 0-6).
at Auburn 28, No. 20 Texas A&M 24: Seth Williams caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham with 1:41 left to lift the Tigers to the win.
Auburn (6-3, 3-3 Southeastern Conference) sputtered early on offense but finished with a 14-point outburst over the final 5:14 and the defense came up with big stops. Stidham delivered big on both final drives.
Kellen Mond and the Aggies (5-4, 3-3) pushed the ball into Auburn territory on their final drive, converting a fourth-and-five play. Then a holding call pushed them back across midfield and Mond's desperation pass into the end zone was incomplete. Officials put one second back on the clock but Mond was sacked by Nick Coe on the final play.
No. 19 Syracuse 41, at Wake Forest 24: Eric Dungey rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown as well as passed for 157 yards while Jarveon Howard ran for two scores for the Orange.
Dungey — whose average of 294.1 total yards per game ranks second in the ACC — completed 23 of 35 passes for Syracuse (7-2, 4-2 ACC), which won its first game as a top-25 team since the Dwight Freeney days in 2001.
Sam Hartman completed 21 of 37 passes for 275 yards for the Demon Deacons (4-5, 1-4) with two touchdown passes.
In other game:
— Jonathan Taylor rushed for 208 yards and three touchdowns, and Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) played smash-mouth football in the second half to run away from visiting Rutgers (1-8, 0-6) for a 31-17 win. Ryan Connelly led a strong effort from the front seven with eight tackles, while Andrew Van Ginkel blocked a field-goal attempt for the Badgers.
— Visiting Michigan State capped a rough week for the unsettled Maryland football program, using a stout defensive performance to defeat the punchless Terrapins 24-3. Connor Heyward ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns to help the Spartans (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) become a bowl eligible for the second year in a row. The Terrapins (5-4, 3-3) managed only 100 yards and nine first downs for interim coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada.