College football viewers' guide: Arizona is looking to put the brakes on USC's Pac-12 run

Need some help deciding which college football games to watch? Look no further. Times contributor Chuck Schilken handicaps what’s worth watching, and skipping, on the weekend’s menu of games:
FRIDAY
UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 6:30 p.m., FS1
If Josh Rosen isn’t UCLA’s starting quarterback, there’s probably no reason to tune in. Rosen left last week’s 44-23 loss to Washington with undisclosed injuries, and coach Jim Mora said he was unsure whether the Pac-12 Conference’s leading passer (339.1 yards per game) would be available against the Utes.
3 p.m.: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). 5 p.m.: No. 23 Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2; Brown at Yale, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).
SATURDAY MORNING
No. 7 Penn State (7-1) at No. 24 Michigan State (6-2), 9 a.m., Channel 11
Penn State was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press media poll before a one-point loss at Ohio State last week. Now the Nittany Lions are No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, and this game is their last chance to add a second win over a ranked opponent to their resume.
9 a.m.: No. 9 Wisconsin at Indiana, Channel 7; No. 14 Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN; Massachusetts at No. 16 Mississippi State, SEC Network (SEC); Florida at Missouri, ESPN2; Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1; Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPNU; Baylor at Kansas, FS West; Illinois at Purdue, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); East Carolina at Houston, CBSSN; Syracuse at Florida State, KDOC.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
No. 4 Clemson (7-1) at No. 20 North Carolina State (6-2), 12:30 p.m., Channel 7
Should Clemson be higher than No. 3 Notre Dame in the CFP ranking? This game could help answer that question — North Carolina State is coming off a 35-14 road loss to the Fighting Irish — as well as provide some clarity at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division.
No. 15 Iowa State (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
Iowa State has won four straight since walk-on Kyle Kempt took over as starting quarterback. West Virginia’s Will Grier is one of the nation’s top quarterbacks (2,752 yards, 28 touchdowns), but he had a season-high four passes intercepted during last week’s 50-39 loss to Oklahoma State.
No. 21 Stanford (6-2) at No. 25 Washington State (7-2), 12:30 p.m., Channel 11
Bryce Love sat out last week with an ankle injury but still leads the nation with 1,387 yards rushing. Coach David Shaw said Love likely would be a game-time decision. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is 136 yards away from the Pac-12 career passing record.
No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-1), 1 p.m., FS1
Two star quarterbacks experience Bedlam for the final time. Baker Mayfield led Oklahoma to victory the last two years, with five touchdown passes and no interceptions; Mason Rudolph sparked Oklahoma State’s comeback win in 2014, barely played because of injury in 2015 and was ineffective last year.
12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia, Channel 2; Wake Forest at No. 3 Notre Dame, Channel 4; No. 6 Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN; South Florida at Connecticut, ESPNU; Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten; Army at Air Force, CBSSN; Georgia Tech at Virginia, FS West. 1 p.m.: Mississippi at Kentucky, SEC. 4 p.m.: Nevada at Boise State, ESPNU; Colorado State at Wyoming, CBSSN. 4:15 p.m.: Texas at No. 8 Texas Christian, ESPN; No. 18 Central Florida at Southern Methodist, ESPN2. 4:30 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Tennessee, SEC; Minnesota at Michigan, Channel 11.
SATURDAY EVENING
No. 19 Louisiana State (6-2) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0), 5 p.m., Channel 2
This game takes place on the sixth anniversary of the last time Louisiana State beat the Crimson Tide. The Tigers have won three straight, including a 27-23 victory over Auburn two weeks ago. A win would put LSU in the driver’s seat of the Southeastern Conference West division.
No. 13 Virginia Tech (7-1) at No. 10 Miami (7-0), 5 p.m., Channel 7
This game could decide the ACC Coastal Division. Miami is 5-0 in conference play and has only struggling Virginia and Pittsburgh remaining on its ACC slate. At 3-1 in the conference, Virginia Tech is in sole possession of second place but still must face tough divisional foe Georgia Tech.
No. 22 Arizona (6-2) at No. 17 USC (7-2), 7:45 p.m., ESPN
Arizona (4-1 in Pac-12 play) is the biggest obstacle standing between the Trojans (5-1 in the conference) and the South division title. Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate has been unstoppable, accounting for 14 touchdowns since bursting onto the scene a month ago.
7 p.m.: Oregon at No. 12 Washington, FS1. 7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at San Jose State, ESPNU. 7:45 p.m.: Brigham Young at Fresno State, ESPN2.
Twitter: @chewkiii