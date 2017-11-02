College football viewers' guide: Arizona is looking to put the brakes on USC's Pac-12 run

Need some help deciding which college football games to watch? Look no further. Times contributor Chuck Schilken handicaps what’s worth watching, and skipping, on the weekend’s menu of games:

::

FRIDAY

UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 6:30 p.m., FS1

If Josh Rosen isn’t UCLA’s starting quarterback, there’s probably no reason to tune in. Rosen left last week’s 44-23 loss to Washington with undisclosed injuries, and coach Jim Mora said he was unsure whether the Pac-12 Conference’s leading passer (339.1 yards per game) would be available against the Utes.

3 p.m.: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). 5 p.m.: No. 23 Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2; Brown at Yale, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

SATURDAY MORNING

No. 7 Penn State (7-1) at No. 24 Michigan State (6-2), 9 a.m., Channel 11

Penn State was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press media poll before a one-point loss at Ohio State last week. Now the Nittany Lions are No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, and this game is their last chance to add a second win over a ranked opponent to their resume.

9 a.m.: No. 9 Wisconsin at Indiana, Channel 7; No. 14 Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN; Massachusetts at No. 16 Mississippi State, SEC Network (SEC); Florida at Missouri, ESPN2; Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1; Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPNU; Baylor at Kansas, FS West; Illinois at Purdue, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); East Carolina at Houston, CBSSN; Syracuse at Florida State, KDOC.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

No. 4 Clemson (7-1) at No. 20 North Carolina State (6-2), 12:30 p.m., Channel 7

Should Clemson be higher than No. 3 Notre Dame in the CFP ranking? This game could help answer that question — North Carolina State is coming off a 35-14 road loss to the Fighting Irish — as well as provide some clarity at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division.

No. 15 Iowa State (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa State has won four straight since walk-on Kyle Kempt took over as starting quarterback. West Virginia’s Will Grier is one of the nation’s top quarterbacks (2,752 yards, 28 touchdowns), but he had a season-high four passes intercepted during last week’s 50-39 loss to Oklahoma State.

No. 21 Stanford (6-2) at No. 25 Washington State (7-2), 12:30 p.m., Channel 11

Bryce Love sat out last week with an ankle injury but still leads the nation with 1,387 yards rushing. Coach David Shaw said Love likely would be a game-time decision. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is 136 yards away from the Pac-12 career passing record.

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-1), 1 p.m., FS1

Two star quarterbacks experience Bedlam for the final time. Baker Mayfield led Oklahoma to victory the last two years, with five touchdown passes and no interceptions; Mason Rudolph sparked Oklahoma State’s comeback win in 2014, barely played because of injury in 2015 and was ineffective last year.