College football viewers' guide: Arizona is looking to put the brakes on USC's Pac-12 run

Chuck Schilken
Need some help deciding which college football games to watch? Look no further. Times contributor Chuck Schilken handicaps what’s worth watching, and skipping, on the weekend’s menu of games:

FRIDAY

UCLA (4-4) at Utah (4-4), 6:30 p.m., FS1

If Josh Rosen isn’t UCLA’s starting quarterback, there’s probably no reason to tune in. Rosen left last week’s 44-23 loss to Washington with undisclosed injuries, and coach Jim Mora said he was unsure whether the Pac-12 Conference’s leading passer (339.1 yards per game) would be available against the Utes.

3 p.m.: Marshall at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN). 5 p.m.: No. 23 Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2; Brown at Yale, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

SATURDAY MORNING

No. 7 Penn State (7-1) at No. 24 Michigan State (6-2), 9 a.m., Channel 11

Penn State was unbeaten and ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press media poll before a one-point loss at Ohio State last week. Now the Nittany Lions are No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, and this game is their last chance to add a second win over a ranked opponent to their resume.

9 a.m.: No. 9 Wisconsin at Indiana, Channel 7; No. 14 Auburn at Texas A&M, ESPN; Massachusetts at No. 16 Mississippi State, SEC Network (SEC); Florida at Missouri, ESPN2; Kansas State at Texas Tech, FS1; Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt, ESPNU; Baylor at Kansas, FS West; Illinois at Purdue, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); East Carolina at Houston, CBSSN; Syracuse at Florida State, KDOC.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

No. 4 Clemson (7-1) at No. 20 North Carolina State (6-2), 12:30 p.m., Channel 7

Should Clemson be higher than No. 3 Notre Dame in the CFP ranking? This game could help answer that question — North Carolina State is coming off a 35-14 road loss to the Fighting Irish — as well as provide some clarity at the top of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Atlantic Division.

No. 15 Iowa State (6-2) at West Virginia (5-3), 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Iowa State has won four straight since walk-on Kyle Kempt took over as starting quarterback. West Virginia’s Will Grier is one of the nation’s top quarterbacks (2,752 yards, 28 touchdowns), but he had a season-high four passes intercepted during last week’s 50-39 loss to Oklahoma State.

No. 21 Stanford (6-2) at No. 25 Washington State (7-2), 12:30 p.m., Channel 11

Bryce Love sat out last week with an ankle injury but still leads the nation with 1,387 yards rushing. Coach David Shaw said Love likely would be a game-time decision. Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is 136 yards away from the Pac-12 career passing record.

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-1) at No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-1), 1 p.m., FS1

Two star quarterbacks experience Bedlam for the final time. Baker Mayfield led Oklahoma to victory the last two years, with five touchdown passes and no interceptions; Mason Rudolph sparked Oklahoma State’s comeback win in 2014, barely played because of injury in 2015 and was ineffective last year.

12:30 p.m.: South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia, Channel 2; Wake Forest at No. 3 Notre Dame, Channel 4; No. 6 Ohio State at Iowa, ESPN; South Florida at Connecticut, ESPNU; Northwestern at Nebraska, Big Ten; Army at Air Force, CBSSN; Georgia Tech at Virginia, FS West. 1 p.m.: Mississippi at Kentucky, SEC. 4 p.m.: Nevada at Boise State, ESPNU; Colorado State at Wyoming, CBSSN. 4:15 p.m.: Texas at No. 8 Texas Christian, ESPN; No. 18 Central Florida at Southern Methodist, ESPN2. 4:30 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Tennessee, SEC; Minnesota at Michigan, Channel 11.

SATURDAY EVENING

No. 19 Louisiana State (6-2) at No. 2 Alabama (8-0), 5 p.m., Channel 2

This game takes place on the sixth anniversary of the last time Louisiana State beat the Crimson Tide. The Tigers have won three straight, including a 27-23 victory over Auburn two weeks ago. A win would put LSU in the driver’s seat of the Southeastern Conference West division.

No. 13 Virginia Tech (7-1) at No. 10 Miami (7-0), 5 p.m., Channel 7

This game could decide the ACC Coastal Division. Miami is 5-0 in conference play and has only struggling Virginia and Pittsburgh remaining on its ACC slate. At 3-1 in the conference, Virginia Tech is in sole possession of second place but still must face tough divisional foe Georgia Tech.

No. 22 Arizona (6-2) at No. 17 USC (7-2), 7:45 p.m., ESPN

Arizona (4-1 in Pac-12 play) is the biggest obstacle standing between the Trojans (5-1 in the conference) and the South division title. Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate has been unstoppable, accounting for 14 touchdowns since bursting onto the scene a month ago.

7 p.m.: Oregon at No. 12 Washington, FS1. 7:30 p.m.: San Diego State at San Jose State, ESPNU. 7:45 p.m.: Brigham Young at Fresno State, ESPN2.

