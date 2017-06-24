College World Series: LSU advances to finals by beating No. 1 Oregon State

Caleb Gilbert held Oregon State to two hits in 7 1/3 innings, Michael Papierski homered from both sides of the plate and Louisiana State beat the No. 1-seeded Beavers 6-1 on Saturday to reach the College World Series finals.

The Tigers (52-18) won their third consecutive elimination game, including back-to-back victories over Oregon State. The Beavers (56-6) had a pair of 23-game winning streaks and finished the season with a .903 winning percentage — the best since Texas' mark of .908 in 1982.

The Tigers beat the Beavers 3-1 on Friday to force the second game.

Gilbert gave up an infield single and walk before Michael Gretler homered in the seventh. He struck out a career-high seven in his longest outing in his two seasons at LSU. Zack Hess surrendered just one hit the rest of the way.

Papierski became the first player to homer twice in a CWS game since TCU's Bryan Holaday in 2010. He went deep from the left side off Bryce Fehmel in the second inning and the right side off Brandon Eisert in the fourth.